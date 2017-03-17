Industry Loop: Requests

There is nothing more annoying for a Dj than to deal with “Requests” while playing! People need to understand that Club Djaying is an art. Allow the artist to create and present their art. It’s not much of an art if every Paul and Helena wants to grab a paintbrush and splash on the canvas.

A Dj goes through hours and hours of research to uncover new music. A Dj also uses that time to seek favourite oldies. They than practice for more hours in trying to pair these songs.

It takes a lot of work to build a game plan for a single night or set. Every Dj has a game plan as to when and how a song would be played. Djs deserve more respect than to be reduced to requests!

People who go to a club with the mentality to go requests songs at the Dj box screw up the whole game plan for the Dj. Who made you? Who hurt you?! You must understand that a request reduces the art in Djaying. Trust the Dj to do its job. That’s why they are Djs! And not you!

If you want to requests songs, please do it on radio. Stay home and pick up the phone and call a radio presenter and request for a song on your favourite radio station. That is why radio is there (but not limited to). However even radio stations are doing away with requests.

You really annoy the crap out of that Dj. Not only are you disturbing the game plan but you are also disturbing their fragile ears. How you ask? Well because in a lounge/club where music is playing extremely loud, you are forced yourself to be heard. You lean forward and start barking instructions about into the Dj’s ear. Nobody does that to you in normal circumstances, why do it to a Dj?

Go to the club but stay away from the Dj box. Allow the Dj to execute her/his game plan. They are Djs. They know the songs you want to hear. They know the songs that you NEED to hear and they will find a way to pair them to your satisfaction.

But that can only happen if you bloody stay away from the Dj Box! No customer/consumer/client goes to your work station and tells you how to do your job. If that is the case than you are in a very unhealthy cycle of abuse.

Break free from it my sistah! Dj’s are not perfect. I have my issues with them. Such as playing house all night. But that is another issue for a day. For now, I am saying give the Dj the benefit of the doubt and let them see out their game plan.

Until the next Loop, we say #GMTM

Song of the week: Laviyalava – Talk about me

Flop of the week: Young-Pin2_Chop My Money

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (twitter)