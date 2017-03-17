Dudes in PSL monthly squad

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Just a few months ago, the immediate professional career of Brave Warriors beanpole defender Dudes Mwedihanga looked gravely compromised.

The former Tigers Football Club centre back suffered back-to-back relegation with his South African employers AmaZulu and University of Pretoria, respectively, in the South African Professional Soccer League (PSL).

However, the old saying that you can’t keep a good man down seems to be playing her hand in Mwedihnagas case, as the Teenagers protégé has found his feet again after his unceremonious release by AmaTuks at the beginning of the current term.

The adorable lanky defender returned home and trained with former team Tigers just to keep fit, maintaining he was too good to compete in the domestic league, at least not for the time being.

Mwedihanga featured for ‘Ingwe’ as a guest player during the Dr Hage Geingob Cup, the NPL annual season’s pipe opening competition – featuring South African champions and cup holders Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates (SA) and Katutura giants African Stars.

A free agent, Mwedihanga resurfaced at South African outfit Platinum Stars in the PSL, where he was re-united with compatriots Henrico Botes and Benson ‘Styles’ Shilongo at the Rustenburg club.

The Namibian immediately cemented his place in the centre of Stars’ previously fragile rearguard with near faultless performances week in and week out. His arrival at Dikwena coincided with the club’s revival, as the team started to gradually move away from the relegation zone.

This week Mwedihanga was handsomely rewarded for his efforts with his inclusion in the star-studded PSL Team of the Month (February). He takes his place alongside the Mamelodi Sundowns pair of Soumahoro Bagally and Fares Hachi, as well as Daniel Cardosso (Chiefs) in the back four, shielding goalkeeper Moeneeb ‘Slimkat’ Josephs (Wits).

The rest of the squad members are Siphiwe Tshabalala (Chiefs) Khulekhani Ndlela

(Kwadukuza United) Musa Bilankulu (Arrows) Mpho Makola (Pirates) Gustavo Paez (Chiefs) and Bongani Chikile (EC Bees).

Mwedihanga has started seven games and accumulated a commendable credit of four wins, two draws and one defeat since joining the PSL outfit halfway through the opening round.