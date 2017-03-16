Ohorongo and NCCI Otjiwarongo sign cooperation agreement

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Ohorongo Cement and the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) Otjiwarongo on Friday signed a cooperation agreement that will see NCCI registered members in the Otjozondjupa region enjoy privileges when it comes to the awarding of tenders by Ohorongo Cement.

The partnership agreement aims to promote friendly relations to create a conducive business environment by means of cooperation in information sharing on investment opportunities, and through infrastructural and project developments between Ohorongo Cement and the chamber.

Chairperson of the NCCI’s Otjiwarongo branch Eddy Kgobetsi was ecstatic with the historic agreement signed with Ohorongo Cement and its commitment to the local NCCI branch.

“The local branch has been making positive strides in reviving its activities and is looking forward to a long-term working relationship with Ohorongo Cement that will benefit the business community,” Kgobetsi said.

Ohorongo Cement managing director Hans-Wilhelm Schütte said the company looks forward to the strategic partnership that will help build the capacity of local entrepreneurs. “We at Ohorongo Cement believe that an agreement such as this will create a win-win solution that would ensure sustainable job creation for Namibia,” Schütte said.

NCCI chief executive officer Tarah Shaanika noted that the signing of the agreement between the NCCI Otjiwarongo branch and Ohorongo Cement is indeed a milestone and a first of its kind.

The agreement is geared towards employment creation, as well as skills and knowledge transfer for Namibians, which is in line with the Growth at Home Strategy of the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development and government’s key policy initiatives, such as Vision 2030, NDP5 and the Harambee Prosperity Plan.