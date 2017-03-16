Kavango-East to host National Boxing Championships

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The Namibia Boxing Federation (NBF) will host its National Boxing Championship at the northeastern town of Rundu from Monday, March 20, until Saturday, March 25.

The highly anticipated boxing championship, which coincides with the country’s 27th Independence celebrations, will be co-hosted by the Kavango-East Regional Boxing Federation under the stewardship of its chairman, Patrick Shailemo Kashera.

The five-day amateur boxing tournament will have representation of all weight categories; ranging from schoolboys and girls, junior boys and girls and elite male and female boxers – all from the 12-affiliate regional boxing federations.

Given the unfriendly financial climate being experienced across the entire sports fraternity and the NBF have called on businesses and individuals within the Kavango East Region to throw their weight financially and technically behind the weeklong tourney to make sure it’s a resounding success.