Grade 12 failure blames school for his woes

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-Where do I go from here and how do I pick up the pieces are but two of the many questions on the lips of a teenager who failed Grade 12 last year.

Leo-Monty Akambo, 18, says his future is bleak after failing matric at P.K. De Villiers Secondary School. He, however, blames the school for his failure, noting that circumstances would have been different had the school made special arrangements for him prior to the exams, as he had requested.

As he struggled to find words to narrate his woeful story, an emotional Akambo told New Era he was diagnosed with dysarthria, which is a motor speech disorder resulting from impaired movement of muscles used for speech production, and as a result he finds it very hard to speak properly, which he says had a negative effect on his school performance.

Akambo says it is for this reason that he requested his school to make special arrangements for him so that he had a fair shot at passing matric like other learners, a request he said was shot down by the school principal that, according to him, has derailed his future.

“The school was supposed to help me but they did not as the principal indicated I will pass without a problem as I did in Grade 10,” he said, adding: “I want to get my points, I want to go for further studies, and they cannot throw away my future like that.”

Akambo says he is sure that had the school made special arrangements he would have passed Grade 12, but since that was not the case he ended up getting 11 points, with English and Afrikaans ungraded.

Contacted for comment, //Kharas regional education acting director Petrus Titus confirmed he is aware of the matter, which he called “a very complicated case”, adding that it has been referred to the education head office in Windhoek.

“Yes we reported it to the minister, so the matter will be taken up by the relevant authorities,” he responded.

He explained that such a case is usually supposed to be reported and considered for special consideration by the Directorate of National Examinations and Assessment.

Asked whether the school’s failure to report the case is what caused the learner not to be accorded special arrangements, Titus said the school had reacted to the learner’s request but the timing was the problem, although he could not give further details on when the school had reported the matter, saying “those details are not with me now”.