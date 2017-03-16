Fistball league delivers the unexpected

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-A very surprising start to the season transpired during the first round of the Bank Windhoek sponsored National Fistball League that took place at the SKW grounds on Saturday, March 11.

In the first game of the A-league, the two Cohen teams faced each other. Many mistakes in the defence on both sides led to an uninteresting game in which the First team prevailed with 3:0.

SKW 1 also won 3:0 against Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) 2 comfortably.

In the first set in the match between CFC 1 and SKW 1, CFC retained the upper hand. Michael Baas, who has been promoted to SKW 1, was able to bring the Green-and-Whites back on track.

In the second set, the game developed into a thrilling duel before Rico Kühnle-Kreitz of Cohen 1 collided with his teammate Mark Roesener that resulted in him calling a quick time-out due to injury before resuming.

SKW 1 won this set and continued to assert more pressure in the third set before winning with a final score of 2:1.

In the second round, CFC 2 did not pose a major threat to either their stable mates or SKW 1. With an injured Rico Kühnle-Kreitz and the ailing Mark Roesener, the reigning champion had difficulties putting pressure on the defence of SKW 1 in the second encounter. This allowed SKW 1 to set up a strategy and apply more pressure, eventually winning the game by 2:1.

In the B-league SKW 2 and Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) were the winners of the day. The fistballers from SKW 2 defeated DTS, CFC 4 and CFC 3 by the same 4:0 score line.

The same result was logged by SFC against the exact same opponents. However, there was no direct comparison between the two elite teams. They will only meet in the next league round, which promises to be a fixture not to be missed.