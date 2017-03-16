Debmarine Cup dates and venues confirmed… action across the country

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The dates and venues of the various matches scheduled in the round-of-32 of the Debmarine Namibia Cup have been confirmed and will be played at Windhoek, Tsumeb, Walvis Bay and Otjiwarongo next month.

The matches will kick off on April 22 at Windhoek’s Sam Nujoma Stadium and Oscar Norich Stadium in Tsumeb and will continue at the same venues the next day, while Kuisebmond Stadium in Walvis Bay and Mokati Stadium at Otjiwarongo will play host on April 29 and 30.

On April 22, fresh from their regional triumphs, Kavango West’s Rhino FC and Karas’ Young Beauties will open up the action at 14h00, followed by Try Again against Chief Santos and the festival will conclude with Black Africa, taking on Bee Bob Brothers from Mariental at 18h00 in what promises to a fiercely contested game – with all the matches to be played at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

On Sunday April 23, Unam and Khomas champions Eleven Champions will battle it out at 14h00, followed by Tigers against Eastern Chiefs from Omaheke, also to be played at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

The Oscar Norich Stadium at Tsumeb will see Young Chiefs taking on Kantema Bullets at 14h00; Ogongo United against Eleven Arrows and Khuse FC versus Touch & Go on April 22. On Sunday, April 23, King Fischer and Tura Magic will square off at 13h00, followed by Civics against Ohangwena Nampol.

Kuisebmond Stadium will host Orlando Pirates against Erongo champions Gendev FC on Saturday April 29 at 15h00 and Blue Waters against Rundu Chiefs.

The Mokati Stadium in Otjiwarongo is another venue for scintillating Debmarine Cup action,where on April 29 Young African will take on Otjiwarongo FC and Mighty Gunners face Citizens, while on April 30, Outjo FC and United Stars will lock horns before Life Fighters and African Stars close of the Round of 32 with a tantalising clash.