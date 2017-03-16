Beach Volleyball Championship slated for Swakopmund

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Mole Beach in Swakopmund will be a hive of volleyball activity when this year’s Bank Windhoek Namibian Open Beach Volleyball Championship takes centre stage at the town this weekend.

Teams are set to compete in six categories, namely, Two-a-Side, Men’s, Ladies, Social, Youth, Four-a-Side and Mixed teams. Registration fees per team is N$400 and the deadline for entries is today, March 16.

Bank Windhoek yearly sponsors the event that is hosted as part of the independence celebrations. The tournament will once again be played at Mole Beach in Swakopmund and spectators can look forward to a thrilling event as all teams are usually set to give their utmost best.

The tournament will feature some of the country’s best volleyball players. Players who already confirmed their participation are Julia Loggner who plays semi-professional beach volleyball in Germany and Kristin Schulz, who won the Namibian Open in 2016.

Others are Kim Seeboch and Rosi Hennes, who recently represented Namibia in the Senior Africa Cup in Mozambique.

This tournament was a qualifier for the Senior World Cup Championships slated for later this year. With this added value of competition, the stage is indeed set for an exciting volleyball tournament.

The director of beach volleyball in Namibia, James Verrinder, said that various regions showed interest in expanding beach volleyball to their regions.

“We are looking into hosting more beach volleyball tournaments around the country. To enable other regions to play this game we offered a coaching clinic to volleyball coaches from all corners. The idea was to exchange knowledge and skills among them to develop the sport,” said Verrinder.

“We want to stage championships around the country and we have identified Rundu as the first destination to do this due to the growing popularity of the sport in that town,” he said.

For more information and to enter your team, contact James Verrinder at 081 455 4571.