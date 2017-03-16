Accused killer of IUM student in court today

Simon Endjala

Windhoek-A Windhoek resident, who was arrested in January this year in connection with the killing of an International University of Management (IUM) student, is expected to make a second appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court today.

The body of the student, Iyaloo Ndapandula Hainghumbi, 25, was found dumped near the Van Eck Power Station along the B1 road on January 17 this year and early police investigations show she was hit on the head with an unknown object, which led to her death.

The accused killer in the matter, Victor Elia, on January 23 made his first appearance before Windhoek magistrate Bernadine Michelle Kubersky on a charge of murder. The case was remanded to March 16 (tomorrow).

On January 23, 36-year-old Elia was remanded in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility with no option to post bail after the prosecutor Ellen Shipena strongly objected to bail because of the seriousness of the offence and fear that Elia might interfere with investigations, which were at a premature stage.

The prosecutor had further argued it would also be against the interest of society and the administration of justice for bail to be granted at that stage.

During his court appearance, Elia told the court he fully understood the charge against him as well as his legal rights, and opted to get legal representation by a private lawyer instead of applying to the Directorate of Legal Aid for a State-funded defence lawyer.

His case was, thereafter, postponed to March 16 for further police investigations and for the accused to acquire legal representation.

Court documents show that Elia and the victim Hainghumbi were in a relationship at the time of her death.