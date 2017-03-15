Rusch tightens grip as he rushes to victory

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – This second round of this year’s annual Bank Windhoek National Enduro Championship got underway at Farm Lichtenstein last weekend and saw riders treated to a very technical track that tested their skills to the limit on an otherwise entertaining day for spectators and participants.

Henner Rusch (KTM) secured victory in the Open Motorbikes Class on home turf, while Joern Greiter (KTM) claimed his second victory of the season in the Senior Motorbike Riders Class.

Lasy year’s Enduro champion, Shannon Rowland (Honda), rode a superb race to win the Ladies Quad Class. JL Oppermann (Honda) won the Quads Open Class, taking his first win of the season.

Rusch took off like a rocket right from the start and clocked the fastest lap of the day. In less than an hour he was back in the pits and set for victory. Marcel Henle (KTM), who had won the season opener at Omakwara, also managed a fast first lap.

However, on the second lap Henle lost some time due to a fall and Rusch secured a comfortable victory, although Henle kept going to finish 2nd, ahead of Corner Visser (Sherco) who had to be satisfied with 3rd place.

In the Senior Motorbike Riders Class, nine riders entered but only seven crossed the finishing line. Joern Greiter (KTM) displayed a stunning performance to take his second win of the season, leaving David Brown (KTM) trailing approximately three minutes behind in 2nd tailed by Frank Ahlreip (KTM) in 3rd place.

In the Clubman’s Motorbike Class, Juergen Gladis outclassed the other 17 riders on the technical terrain.

His three consistently fast laps earned him a well-deserved victory, approximately 17 minutes ahead of 2nd placed Michael van der Hooven (Beta), leaving Wayne Schablinski (KTM) to pick up the pieces in 3rd spot – albeit only four seconds behind Van Der Hooven.

The Offroad Bike Class was won by Teddy Kausch (KTM), ahead of young rider Keanu Weber-Trianus (KTM) and Robin Mumford (KTM) in that order, respectively, while Dylan Hilfiker (KTM) won the Development Class, which enables riders as of nine years of age to join the Enduro series.

JL Oppermann (Honda) rode five consistently fast laps, including the fastest quad lap of the day, to take his first victory of the season. Abner Abner (Honda) secured 2nd place, while Christiaan de Wet finished 3rd.

Shannon Rowland (Honda), who had to park her quad with technical problems in the season opener, drove a superb race with very fast lap times to win the Ladies Quad Class.

The National Enduro Championship is still wide open with the next championship slated for the 22nd of next month at Otjihase, east of Windhoek. The Namibian Enduro Club offers quad and off road motorbike enthusiasts an ideal possibility to enjoy enduro sport and encourages newcomers to join.

For more information, visit the Namibia Enduro Club’s website at www.namibianenduro.com.