MTC’s service better than MTN and Vodacom

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – According to a recent customer satisfaction survey, Namibia’s leading mobile network operator, MTC, offers the best quality service in the region, way ahead of regional titans MTN and Vodacom.

The survey was involved 96 independent consultants contacted at random and was conducted by research firm Matz Consulting.

According to a press statement, MTC received an overall service quality rating of 89 percent, taking all factors into consideration, while Vodacom and MTC both came in at 70 percent.

“We are extremely proud of these results, which we know is a true reflection of our customer’s service experience,” says MTC spokesperson Tim Ekandjo said in a statement issued yesterday.

The results, Ekandjo says, are an indication that MTC has made significant strides with service improvement quality when it comes to its service quality.

The independent Service Quality Assessment not only establishes levels of service offered by call centres and their competitors, but also offers a solution to measure the customers service experience and perception on a real time bass, providing objective and unbiased findings to improve service delivery, quest for first-call resolution, customer retention and workforce efficiency.

“We have successfully managed to create an exciting and conducive environment in our call centre in what would otherwise have been a very stressful place to work in, and that is what encourages our call centre ambassadors to give only their very best, working on the best and latest technologies,” remarked Ekandjo.