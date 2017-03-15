Bail for woman accused of torching ex-lover’s shack

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop – A young woman accused of setting her ex-boyfriend’s rented shack at Keetmanshoop on fire in a jealous rage has been granted bail of N$2,000.

Penehafo Mutota, 26, appeared in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of housing-breaking with intent to commit a crime unknown to the State, and for malicious damage to property and arson, all read with the provision of the Domestic Violence Act 4 of 2003.

She was granted bail after informing the court that she will conduct her own defence, on condition that she not have any contact directly or indirectly with the complainant and that she not interfere with ongoing police investigations.

It is alleged that the accused set her ex-boyfriend’s rented shack on fire in a fit of jealous rage at about 02h00 on Sunday after the man had ended the relationship, which is said to have lasted for a month. She is said to have struggled to come to terms with the break-up. The blaze unfortunately engulfed five other shacks, damaging all the tenants’ property, as nothing could be salvaged from the fire.

The cost estimate of the damaged property is set at N$5,677.79, excluding the cost of rebuilding the burned down shacks, according to Adriana Sangunji, who prosecuted. Magistrate Philanda Blockstein-Christiaan presided. The case is remanded to today for plea.