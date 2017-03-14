Swanu’s Maamberua rejects pay increase

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – Swanu president Usutuaije Maamberua yesterday said he will not accept the pay increase gazetted last week for politicians.

Maamberua, who is also the party’s sole member in the National Assembly, said the six percent pay increase for politicians contradicted the situation on the ground, summed up by overarching budget cuts, drought and snail-paced economic growth, amongst other factors.

The Public Office-Bearers Remuneration and Benefits Commission (POBC) recommended the increases back in 2015 already, but President Hage Geingob delayed their implementation due to the economic situation.

Maamberua – who would have earned not less than N$693 000 with the new increment – said his party rejects the latest move and he will formally ask that his salary not be increased. He urged others to follow suit.

“I will not accept a single cent of this increase to be paid into my account because I don’t deal with immoralities,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that he will formally inform the relevant government offices not to effect the change in his earnings.

“Should a cent of this increase find its way into my account, I shall regard it as bribery and corruption and shall report it to the relevant authorities,” Swanu’s lone wolf in parliament said.