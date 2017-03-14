Marco Fishing donates money to Lüderitz community projects

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz – Marco Fishing Charitable Trust donated N$13,000 to community projects in Lüderitz last Wednesday.

The money was donated to two projects: Lüderitz Community Against Substance and Alcohol Abuse Committee received an amount of N$8,000, while Lüderitz Community Agriculture Project received N$5,000.

In receiving the donation, chairperson of Lüderitz Community Against Substance and Alcohol Abuse Committee Desmond Bester said he was thankful and promised that the money will be used for its intended purpose.

Bester said they are currently busy renovation their building on Erf 522, located in Nautilus. The building was previously owned by Shoremillkoll, a local fishing company.

This building has been donated to the Namibian police’s drug enforcement unit to permanently accommodate its members at the coastal town.

“Our goal is to renovate this building for tenancy of our able police force, the drug enforcement unit, to permanently move to our town of Lüderitz in the line of their duties,” he said.

“We do not want to rely on government only and obviously cannot do this without the help of outside funding. Therefore, we are thankful that Marco Fishing responded to donate that amount for us to finish the renovation we are busy with.”

Bester called on other companies to emulate Marco Fishing’s good example by donating to their charitable work.

The chairperson of Lüderitz Community Agriculture Project, Keith Cyric Martin, also thanked Marco Fishing for the donation and said the money would be used to put up a proper fence on a six-hectares piece of land, where they plan to plant lucerne.

Their project is located in the wet area north of the Lüderitz Town Council’s sewage treatment plant on the way to Agatha Beach.

At the handover last week at Marco Fishing premises, chairperson of Marco Fishing Charitable Trust Jan Scholtz said the Trust has been always at the forefront of helping meet the needs of the community. He said the Trust’s charitable activities, including the latest two donations, are inspired by President Hage Geingob’s Harambee Prosperity Plan.

“So, we will keep up with these kinds of gestures towards community empowerment and development,” Scholtz promised and appealed to other stakeholders, especially in Lüderitz, to follow the example and contribute generously towards community upliftment.