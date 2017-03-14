Diala Consult wins Top Score 7-a-Side tourney

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – Namibia’s leading maize meal brand Top Score witnessed a nail-biting final 7-a-Side soccer match at Ramblers fields in Pionierspark last weekend.

Ramblers sports club was abuzz as fans cheered their favourite teams on to grab the title of the popular annual Top Score 7-a- Side trophy.

The final was contested between Diala Consult and Nedbank, which saw the former claim the much sought-after title and crowned this year’s Top Score 7-a-Side champions, in the process winning N$13 000.

For Namib Mills, the Top Score 7-a-Side tourney is primarily aimed at community upliftment and engagement as the company’s way of rewarding those dedicated and disciplined athletes who continue to support the social tourney throughout its 17-year existence.

Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony Ashante Mannetti, Top Score public relations, corporate social responsibility and stakeholder officer, said as a corporate citizen it’s important for Namib Mills to not only focus on great quality, excellent customer service and meeting consumer needs.

“We strive to live in accordance with our brand promise of feeding the nation, both in body and in mind; we believe that this tournament teaches the important quality of team work and supporting one another, qualities you can take into life.”

Mannetti further applauded all participating players, family and friends for their patience and support through the weeks of the tourney while enduring rainy weather and late nights.

“We have seen some excellent games, and the support from families and loyal fans is testament to our Top Score brand and what this tourney is all about; we want to thank all the teams and loyal supporters for their commitment and making this tourney the success it is,” said Mannetti.

The runner-up walked away with N$8 000, while the third and fourth finishers received consolation prizes of N$6 500 and N$2 500 respectively. Home Corp and Mareua Superspar jointly won the coveted title of best supporting team with each team receiving N$3 500. The next Top Score 7-a-Side tourney kicks off in the north and then the coast.

Overall winners:

1. Diala Consult N$13 000

2. Nedbank N$8 000

3. Manettis Transport N$6 500

4. Nemos Fresh N$2 500