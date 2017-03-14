CNH pens financing and sales agreement with Wesbank

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – CNH Industrial Capital, a firm that specialises in the financing and sale of agricultural and construction equipment and commercial vehicles, has entered into an agreement with FNB’ Wesbank for a retail financing alliance in Namibia.

Together, WesBank and CNH Industrial Capital are proposing finance and leasing offers to customers and the agreement works to promote the company’s IVECO and IVECO Astra in Namibia. CNH already has had the same arrangement with Wesbank for South Africa since 2011.

CNH is a subsidiary of CNH Global NV, a New York listed entity, and is responsible for the manufacture, sales, distribution and after sales operations of agricultural and construction branded equipment in over 120 countries throughout Africa, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Asia and Oceania, encompassing Australia, China and India.

Wesbank Namibia executive officer Elmarie Cilliers says Wesbank will benefit from all the other CNH brands, such as Case IH, Case Construction Equipment, New Holland Agriculture and New Holland Construction, as a result of this new agreement. This gives customers access to flexible finance and leasing solutions, customised for products under CNH Industrial brands.

“WesBank, as the leader in Namibia’s leasing and financing business, established by FNB Namibia has entered into a preferred partnership agreement with CNH Industrial Capital, the financial services business of CNH Industrial”, Cilliers said.

“CNH Industrial Capital is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence, and as such offers a unique business opportunity for Wesbank.

“This partnership allows us to customise lease structures that meet our customers’ needs, thereby optimising the customer experience through an ideal lease solution”, Cilliers said.