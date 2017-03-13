New Gymnasium for DHPS

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – One of Namibia’s most accomplished private schools, the revered Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS), and the Federal Republic of Germany have teamed up to construct a state-of-the-art gymnasium at the school’s premises.

The highly reputed DHPS is likely to shine like a diamond with the new-look gymnasium and it would in all likelihood become one of the most modern sports facilities in the entire country.

The foreign office of the Federal Republic of Germany supported the extension of the building with a financial contribution of N$17 million dollars.

The contract agreement was signed by the ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Namibia, Christian Schlaga, and representatives from the Deutscher Schulverein Windhoek (1949), Niels Serrer and Conville Britz, with DHPS principal Kristin Eichholz also present at the signing ceremony in Windhoek last week.

The new gymnasium will be inaugurated next year and will enable the school to become potential hosts of the next Sports Olympiad of the German schools in Southern Africa.

Ambassador Schlaga applauded DHPS for the initiative and wished the school success in the realisation of the construction of the gymnasium.

“With this commitment, the Federal Republic of Germany confirms its great interest in the positive development of Namibia’s only German school abroad. It’s the shared goal, that the school will be further able to increase its societal role as an integrated school of encounter in the interests of the local society and the German government,” Ambassador Schlaga emphasised.

He also applauded DHPS on winning second place at the DAS Learning and Living Together competition held by the German Federal Office of Administration in conjunction with the Federal Foreign Office, where it was chosen as the best German School Abroad in the category Social Inclusion.

“This success shows once more that the school rightly carries the award of Excellent German School Abroad by the Federal Republic of Germany since 2011. This award to the school was recently confirmed by a federal state inspection,” Schlaga said.