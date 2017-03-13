Mixed fortunes for Nam footballers in PSL

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek – There were mixed fortunes for Namibian footballers plying their trade in the stinking-rich South African Premier Super League (PSL) as action resumed in both the league and cup competitions across the country and elsewhere beyond the Rainbow Nation’s borders.

Brave Warriors purple-haired speedy winger Deon Hotto-Kavendjii netted the opening goal in Bloemfontein Celtic’s 2-0 victory over Buya Msuthi in round 32 of the Nedbank Knockout Cup.

The Namibian gave the home side the lead when he headed in from close range to pave the way for an easy ride into the next round of the cup competition, South Africa’s equivalent to the English FA Cup.

It was no bed of roses for most of the Namibians, as the Highlands Park pair of Pikes Shalulile and Chris Katjiukua found themselves on the receiving end of Free State Stars.

The Lions of the North went down 2-0 in the Nedbank Cup round of 32.

Former Tigers Football Club stalwart Dudes Mwedihanga and his compatriots Benson ‘Styles’ Shilongo and Brave Warriors retired veteran striker Henrico Botes were denied a win when their South African club Platimun Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat against Ugandan opponents Vipers in the first round of their CAF Confederation Cup in Kampala on Saturday.

The diminutive but much-adored former Rebels/Civics and Brave Warriors midfielder, Wangu Batista-Gome, continued his unexplained mysterious inactivity. The Rundu born lad’s name was nowhere to be seen on Bidvest Wits University’s squad list for their CAF Champions League 1-0 defeat against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in Cairo on Friday.

The Namibian trio of defenders, Denzil Haoseb, Junior Gebhardt and fast-as-lightning goalpoacher Ballack Somaeb, enjoyed success with their club, Jomo Cosmos. The Johannesburg outfit booked their place in the last 16 of the lucrative Nedbank Cup with a resounding 3-0 triumph over a hapless United Rovers.

Warriors shotstoppers Virgil Vries and Max ‘Slimkat’ Mbaeva were due to face off against each other for their respective clubs, Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows, in round 32 of the annual Nedbank Cup much-anticipated Kwazulu/Natal derby yesterday.