Star of the Week: Anthony Jarman

Our Star of the Week is Namibia’s World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African Junior Middleweight champion Anthony Jarman, who last Saturday successfully defended his title against South African George Mdluli at the Windhoek Country Club & Casino.

Jarman delivered a dominant display right from the onset until the 12th round to retain his belt via a unanimous decision victory – with all three judges scoring in the Namibian’s favour; 120-105; 117-106 and 118-105.

In the post-fight interview, a buoyant Jarman said his opponent was tough and refused to quit after he had tortured him (Mdluli) for almost the entire fight, saying with Saturday’s comprehensive victory, his immediate plan is to now try and secure fights at international level outside Africa, or at least fights against of some of the toughest African champions out there.

“I am happy that a lot of people came to support me, as it is always overwhelming to see your nation rally behind you, but I am now looking forward to taking my fights to another level and to fight internationally,” he said.