Sports budget for 2017/18 cut by over N$100 million

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Judging from the latest fiscal indications the country’s sports fraternity is likely to face more gloomy days as the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service was allocated N$385 million for the 2017/18 financial year, which is more than N$100 million less when compared to the N$491 million it got in the last financial year.

Minister of Finance Calle Schlettwein tabled the N$62.5 billion national budget for the 2017/18 financial year on Wednesday.

With an allocation of N$385 million for the 2017/18 financial year, it means the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service will have to equally feed all three of its directorates – sport, youth and national service – with a smaller cake.

It remains to be seen how the powers that be at the ministry will equally distribute their already-sliced up cake among the three important directorates, with the sports directorate faced with a daunting task of at least making sure it assists the Namibia Premier League (NPL) kick-start its activities as well as cater for other equally struggling sport codes.

The youth and national service directorates will both have equally demanding activities this year, such as the construction of new buildings and rehabilitating the various multipurpose youth centres countrywide.