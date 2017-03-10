Oshakati likely to repair potholes after rains

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Although potholes is a recurring problem during the rainy season, the current potholes on some of Oshakati’s busiest roads are causing major traffic snarls.

However, motorists will most likely only drive on pothole-free roads at the town at the end of the current rainy season. This is according to Katarina Kamari, the spokesperson of the Oshakati Town Council, who said potholes will only be repaired after the current rainy season ends. Kamari said the council is aware of the potholes after it received many complaints about the condition of roads.

“Council will have to fix the roads, but working on the potholes is not easy during the rainy season. However rehabilitation will be done depending on the availability of the budget,” said Kamari.

Council has for the past week filled potholes with sand and concrete stones to enable motorists easy access across the damaged roads.

But the temporary solution seems not to be viable because after the roads have been repaired and it rains the top surface is swept away.

Asked why the council does not rehabilitate and fill potholes prior to the rainy season, Kamari said rainwater affects the state of roads.

She said towards the end of last year the town council rehabilitated the dilapidated stretch measuring 1.6 km on Kwameh Nkrumah Road. A stretch of 2.4 km on the Immanuel Shifidi Road will also be rehabilitated. The two roads will cost N$24 million to repair.

Kamari admitted that the roads need attention, but said it is a challenge given the government budget cuts last year.

“Our projects have been affected, and many had been turned down, but we re-submitted some of the major projects,” Kamari said further.

She said council is also busy putting together its budget, which is expected to be finalised at the beginning of April.