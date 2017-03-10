MTC Sunshine Academy to rescue Kinda’s unpaid boxers

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy has committed to paying the boxers of Kinda Nangolo of Kinda Boxing Promotions after the Boxing Control Board failed to pay them.

The local boxers were left disappointed when the board abused the funds meant for their salaries. Kinda Nangolo Promotions paid the amount to the board which decided to use the funds for other things other than paying the boxers.

“We have been following this sad story, and we sympathize with the boxers, who make a living from boxing. We understand the intensity of the preparations a boxer goes through, the sacrifices in preparing for a fight and delivering on the night, only to be disappointed with no salary. Therefore in solidarity with the boxers we have committed ourselves to raise funds with our upcoming Independence Boxing Bonanza, taking place on the 1st of April, to ensure the boxers are paid in full,” said Tobias.

He continued: “It is a sacrifice that we make under very difficult circumstances – money is very scarce but as responsible leaders we cannot allow boxers to go hungry and be treated like this because without them there is no boxing.”

The Independence Boxing Bonanza, themed ‘Defending Namibia’s Pride’ in celebration of Namibia’s 27th independence anniversary, will take place on April 1 at Ramatex Hall, and Paulus ‘The Hitman’ Moses will headline the event in defence of his WBO Lightweight Africa title. General tickets sell for N$50 while VIP tickets sell for N$300.