Miss Teen contestant joins Buy-a-Brick campaign

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Windhoek Gymnasium School Miss Teen contestant Lize-Marie de Bod has joined Standard Bank’s Buy-a-Brick campaign, rallying other learners at her school to participate in the life-changing initiative.

De Bod made the official announcement of her participation in the campaign recently, during an assembly session at the school, which also saw the attendance of gold-winning Paralympian Ananias Shikongo, who gave a motivational talk to learners.

A philanthropist at heart, 17-year-old De Bod was intrigued by the campaign after seeing it in the media and decided she wanted to focus her energy on selling as many erasers as she possibly can to her school peers.

In 2015, Standard Bank and the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia launched the flagship Buy-a-Brick campaign aimed at mobilizing the private sector to aid in alleviating the housing shortage through the symbolic sale of token bricks in the form of erasers.

The proceeds from these “bricks” are then used by the federation to build affordable houses for disadvantaged Namibians, especially those from no-or-low income households.

“The Buy-a-Brick campaign does not only support the young or the elderly but it is aimed at uplifting whole communities, and that is what I love most about it. Being able to feel safe within the confines of the four walls of your own home is an overwhelming feeling that everyone deserves to experience,” the Grade 11 learner explained.

De Bod noted that having Shikongo on board with the campaign and motivating learners in various schools is also an inspiration.

“I believe that if one has the opportunity to do something positive for someone else, they shouldn’t be afraid, just do it. I regularly contribute to various campaigns and causes however this year I want to focus on the Buy-a-Brick campaign,” she said.

Shikongo signed an agreement with Standard Bank to help raise awareness on the bank’s Buy-a-Brick project in January. He also received a house worth N$500 000 through Standard Bank’s Buy-a-Brick housing initiative.

“I want to motivate learners to respect their teachers and focus on their studies because once they leave school they will be on their own – all the luxuries they had as learners will be gone. The future is undetermined, one does not know where they will end up, so always do your best in all your work, you do not want to live with regret,” Shikongo advised learners.