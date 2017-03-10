Khorixas brick project gets cement donation

Clemans Miyanicwe

Khorixas-Khorixas Youth Brick Making Business (KYBMB), an initiative of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, received 20 bags of cement from Khorixas Constituency Councillor Elias /Aro Xoagub.

The donation that will see KYBMB boost the production of bricks was made following a request from the regional youth coordinator Mogale Karimbue, Ester /Nanus and Reginald Roman from the Khorixas Constituency Youth Forum.

“While some youths demand jobs, Khorixas Youth Brick-Making Business has taken the initiative towards creating self-employment and contributing towards the local economy,” Xoagub told attendees at the handover ceremony who included project members and local residents.

Xoagub pledged his unwavering support to the project and said he will join hands with stakeholders and sponsors to make it a model of success for the development of youth in Khorixas.

Xoagub said the donation of cement is small but with it KYBMB will have an impact on resolving the housing shortage in the country.

Residents of the north-western town who purchase residential plots from the Khorixas Town Council were also encouraged to support KYBMB by purchasing its bricks. Youths in Khorixas were implored by Xoagub to join the Khorixas Constituency Youth Forum and benefit from the assistance channelled to the Kunene Regional Youth Forum by the government through the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service.

The Social Security Commission (SSC), which sponsors KYBMB, was represented by Richard Gwala at the handover. The head of Khorixas Youth Center Gideon Gurirab and Ernst Boois from the Namibia Red Cross Society were also present as well as trainees from COSDEF.

SSC as part of its sponsorship towards the youth initiative pays towards funding the salaries of the twelve group members, whom Henny Soroseb, project coordinator, says have changed the lives of many youth by taking them off the streets and creating an income for them.