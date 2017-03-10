Condor takes off with Air Namibia as codeshare agreement commences

Staff Reporter

Frankfurt-Condor and Air Namibia concluded a codeshare agreement that will allow Condor passengers to have access to daily flight connections to Windhoek.

The twice-weekly Condor flights from Frankfurt (Mondays and Fridays) are being supplemented with flights from Air Namibia. This means that passengers can make their plans with more flexibility and chose from nine weekly connections during the summer flight plan and from seven weekly connections in the upcoming winter. From April onwards, all codeshare flights will be available with a Condor flight number and airline code “DE” through the Condor booking channels.

“With daily nonstop flights from Frankfurt to Windhoek, the cooperation between Condor and Air Namibia offers our customers additional advantages with an expanded selection of holiday destinations in southern Africa and a continuous baggage check-in on codeshare flights,” said Ralf Teckentrup, Chairman of the Board of Condor Flugdienst GmbH.

“Our existing Africa routes are being optimally complemented with the agreement so that, in addition to Zanzibar, Mombasa, Kilimanjaro, Windhoek and Cape Town, other parts of southern Africa can also be explored on long haul flights.”

The Condor codeshare flight number will also be used on connecting Air Namibia flights within southern Africa. This will result in passengers benefitting from convenient connections to Johannesburg, Cape Town Harare and Walvis Bay.

As part of the agreement, Air Namibia flight numbers with the ‘SW’ code will also be offered on many routes in the Condor route network. The codeshare routes, such as in the Caribbean, to North America or in the Mediterranean, open up a selection of many new holiday destinations and connections for Air Namibia guests.

“We are happy to improve the service offering to our clients through collaboration with Condor, especially the seamless travel options via Frankfurt for onward connections to North America, the Caribbean or to the many other Condor holiday destinations that result in a great added value for our guests. Before our agreement, these destinations were hard to reach for our customers,” said Mandi Samson, Acting Managing Director of Air Namibia.

The codeshare agreement was signed by both airlines at the ITB fair in Berlin, Germany. Subject to the approval of the German Civil Aviation Authority and the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority, the codeshare agreement is expected to begin with the 2017 summer flight schedule.

In addition to codeshare flights, the two airlines will offer other complementary connections of the partner airline on their respective websites. Apart from daily direct connections to Windhoek, visitors to the Condor website can also choose flights to eight destinations in southern Africa. The range on airnamibia.com is being expanded by many additional Condor destinations. In particular, destinations such as Minneapolis, Seattle, Austin and Barbados will enhance the Air Namibia route network.

Low-priced flights from Frankfurt to Windhoek in summer 2017 are available with immediate effect at a one-way complete price from EUR349.99 in Economy Class, from EUR499.99 in Premium Class (only available in Condor aircraft) and from EUR799.99 in Business Class. Connecting flights, for example, from Frankfurt to Johannesburg are available at a one-way complete price from EUR499.99 in Economy Class (one-way) and EUR 649.99 in Business Class (one-way).