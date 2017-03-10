Baby dumped at Mix settlement

A newborn baby girl was found dumped in the grass at Mix settlement yesterday afternoon.

According to a resident at the settlement a passerby heard the baby crying, went to investigate and found the baby.

After discovering the baby the passerby alerted the police.

Nampol spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said they are seeking public assistance to locate the unknown suspect, most likely the mother. A case of baby dumping has been opened.

Shikwambi said the baby is at a hospital where she is said to be doing fine. Anyone with information that could help in the probe should contact Inspector Kaipiti on 0812962322.