180 erven availed in Omuthiya

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Servicing of approximately 180 predesigned erven in Omuthiya has been completed and the plots are now available to prospective buyers, mainly those that are already on the town council’s waiting list.

The plots were serviced under a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with Preferred Management System, which appointed Kongom Group as the agent in marketing and constructing the houses.

The town’s chief executive officer Samuel Mbango, in a telephonic interview, stressed that the council has already handed over a database containing names and contact details of people that had already applied for land. He thus urged the public not to panic when they receive a call from the agent inquiring whether they are still interested in purchasing a house.

“Those who are no longer interested should politely inform the agent when contacted. An office opened now where they can view the designs of the houses and if interested they have an option to suggest the design they want for their house,” explained Mbango.

Mbango said the price that includes the land and house will range between N$400 000 and N$880 000.

“The plots are available to anyone in Omuthiya particularly those on the waiting list. These plots are relatively cheap because the price includes the land and construction of the house, hence the reason why they are predesigned single residential erven,” said Mbango.

He could not reveal the number of people on the waiting list.