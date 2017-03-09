We won’t allow NPBWCB to jeopardize our boxers – MTC

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Given the severity of the financial crisis faced by the Namibia Professional Boxing & Wrestling Control Board (NPBWCB), MTC – the headline sponsor of the Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy – has warned the boxing board to ensure that their insolvency does not affect the academy’s boxers or events.

Speaking at the official launch of the annual Independence Boxing Bonanza in the capital yesterday, MTC’s chief human capital & corporate affairs officer, Tim Ekandjo, said they have been following the financial affairs of the boxing board and how it has ruined other boxing promotions but they won’t allow such humiliation.

NPBWCB was this week accused by Kinda Nangolo of Kinda Boxing Promotions of having failed to pay the appearance fees of his boxers for last weekend’s boxing bonanza held in the capital, where Anthony Jarman successfully defended his WBA Pan African junior middleweight title against George Mdluli of South Africa.

In an earlier separate interview with Nampa, NPBWCB member Philip Mwandingi said they had no money to pay Nangolo’s boxers at the moment as the money that was deposited by Nangolo into the boxing board’s account last year vanished into unpaid debit orders and other expenditures.

Michael Kambungu, Valde Ndayambekwa and Dominikus Weyulu are some of the unpaid boxers who competed at the recently held Kinda Promotions boxing event at the Windhoek Country Club.

In the same interview with Nampa, Mwandingi said they were now penniless and still waiting for their monthly grant from the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service.

“We are currently expecting our line ministry through the sports commission to transfer to us N$250 000 and once we receive the money we will write a cheque to Kinda so that he can settle the boxers’ fees,” said Mwandingi in the interview.

Having observed the above with serious concern, Ekandjo – speaking for MTC in its capacity as sponsor that has invested millions in the Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy – yesterday made it categorically clear that until the boxing board sorts outs its finances they will reconsider depositing their various events- sanctioning fees into the shark-infested account of the boxing board as the “Kinda scenario” could play itself out again.

“The boxing board is an independent body and we as MTC, or the Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy, have no authority over them but when it comes to the livelihood and contracts of our boxers, we won’t allow the same thing (Kinda’s boxers not paid by boxing board) to happen to our fighters. So what we are saying is that until the boxing board sorts its issues out we will have to engage them and see what other channels are there to pay our boxers without any delay or hiccups. Whatever the outcome, we will not allow them to jeopardise our boxers,” cautioned Ekandjo.

He concluded: “Without going too much into the whole thing we will engage them in due course and see how best we can go about the payment of our sanctioning fees. But like I said, we will make sure that our boxers’ interest is not compromised.”