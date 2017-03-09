Unam students embarking on schools outreach in Oshana

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK-Three student leaders the University of Namibia’s (Unam) Hifikepunye Pohamba Campus have decided on a school outreach programme in the Oshana region this month to motivate learners.

The programme was initiated by the Speaker of Unam Student Parliament, Abraham Vincent Kamati, deputy president of the Student Representative Council (SRC) at the Hifikepunye Pohamba Campus, Jafet Shihepo, and Mathew Aktofel, executive secretary of the SRC at the same campus in the north.

According to the student leaders, – all now in their final year – this is a private initiative and not part of their SRC responsibilities. The programme has been sanctioned by Oshana Region’s education office.

It was established in response to the weak performances of Grade 12 learners in Oshana Region. “We used to be the second [best] in Grade 10 results,” says Kamati, adding that it is “a disgraceful situation”.

He notes that as young scholars they will scrutinise and point out some of the dynamics that lead to pitiable performances of the learners in senior grades. “We will then share our findings with the directorate of education in Oshana for perfection purposes,” he says.

Shihepo adds that they feel compelled talk to the learners regarding their learning and behaviour. “Firstly, motivation directs behaviour toward particular goals. By motivating the learners it will help them to appreciate time as an important factor affecting their learning and achievement,” he says, adding that the outreach work will enhance learners’ outlook, as they will see a possibility of a brighter future to start focusing on and to chase their dreams accordingly.

Aktofel says the school outreach programmes will provide learners with more information in terms of academic and career opportunities. “We will also share information regarding the points needed to enter university to study a particular course.

Some motivational speakers helped him through challenges in life, many of the same challenges that some learners might be experiencing. Thus speakers will act as role models to some learners, which in return will inspire them to follow in their footsteps, says Aktofel.

Furthermore, the programme will serve as an encouragement and motivation for learners to do better and aims to help them perform at their outmost best.