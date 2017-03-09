Home NEW ERA VIDEO Toivo Ndjebela sits down with Shihaleni Njaba Ceo of NDTC for On... NEW ERA VIDEOSpecial Focus Toivo Ndjebela sits down with Shihaleni Njaba Ceo of NDTC for On the Spot March 9, 20170116 tweet Toivo Ndjebela sits down with Shihaleni Njaba Ceo of NDTC for On the Spot RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FeaturesPrime Minister speaks on one year in office FeaturesNanso’s Wilhelem: We have no interest in politics Opinions‘Our focus is land, land, land’LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 8 × = twenty four LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAfew clouds enter location 26 ° C 26 ° 26 ° 36% 4.1kmh 20%Fri 27 °Sat 26 °Sun 28 °Mon 31 °Tue 32 ° HIV/AIDSHIV-positive child dreams big February 23, 20170PEPFAR to fund more HIV programmes February 3, 20170Villagers trek 70 km for HIV tests January 6, 20170