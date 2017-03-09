Independence Boxing Bonanza launched

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s former WBA lightweight world champion Paulus ‘The Hitman’ Moses will headline this year’s Independence Boxing Bonanza, slated for the Ramatex Hall in the capital on the 1st of next month.

The experienced Moses, who boasts a record of 38 wins and 3 defeats from 42 fights, is the current African WBO lightweight champion and one of the top rated boxers in the world by the WBO.

The veteran Namibian pugilist’s next opponent is yet to be officially announced but Hitman could either defend his title against Mzonke Fana (South Africa) or Mfaume Mfaume (Tanzania) – all pending approval from the WBO.

This year’s Independence Boxing Bonanza, which was launched yesterday in Windhoek, will be held under the theme ‘Defending Namibia’s Pride’, and boxing promoter Nestor Tobias says the theme was motivated by the economic and social challenges in the country and how important it is for every citizen to stand up and play his/her role in the socio-economic upliftment of Namibia.

“Our country’s independence is of sentimental value to our boxers, and that is why we will continue to celebrate Namibia’s independence through boxing,” Tobias said.

Tobias called on boxers to work hard and win titles to entice more sponsors into the sport, noting the sporting fraternity is reeling under tough economic conditions.

“Government can only help to a certain extent, but it is up to the boxers to make sure that MTC and other companies continue investing in the sport,” he said.

The boxing bonanza will cost the academy and its sponsor MTC N$1.6 million to host. Tickets can be purchased at Computicket, with general tickets costing N$50 and VIP tickets going for N$300. – Additional info: Nampa

The full fight card is as follows:

1) WBO Africa Lightweight Title 12 Rounds

Paulus Moses versus Mfaume Mfaume (Tanzania) or Mzonge Fana (South Africa)

2) WBO Africa Featherweight Title 12 Rounds

Sakaria Lukas versus Oscar Chauke (South Africa)

3) WBO Africa Middleweight Title 12 Rounds

Walter Kautondokwa versus Christopher Buthelezi (South Africa) or Med Sebyala (Uganda)

4) WBO Bantamweight Title 12 Rounds

Immanuel Naidjala versus Sibiniso Ngonya (R.S.A.)

5) International Welterweight 6 Rounds

Mike Shonena vs To-Be-Aannounced (TBA)

6) International Welterweight 6 Rounds

Benedistus Mendu Kaangudue vs TBA

7) International Welterweight

Emmanuel Mungandjela vs TBA

8) International Super Lightweight 8 Rounds

Jeremiah Nakathila vs TBA

9) Super Bantamweight 4 Rounds

Andreas Amupolo vs TBA

10) Super Bantamweight 4 Rounds

Timoteus Shuulula versus TBA