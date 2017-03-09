Fistball fever captures Windhoek

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Fistball action starts this Saturday when the Bank Windhoek Fistball League kicks off at the SKW Sport grounds in Windhoek. The first games are scheduled to start at 08h30 with both the National A and B Leagues to be played at the same venue.

This season the league has introduced a new game mode that will be put to the test in the National A League, as only three teams; one from SKW and two from CFC signed up for this particular league.

The new play mode that the FAN (Fistball Association of Namibia) agreed on for the elite category ensures more tension and game-time for the participating teams with each playing twice against the other two teams in a given league round.

Each match will consists of three sets of 11 points and each set win secures a single point. For instance, a team can win 3:0 or 2:1.

This differs from the previous mode of play where a best of nine sets applied. Defending champion Cohen 1 will begin the new season with boosted confidence, but still well aware of the dangers of the short plays.

In the National B League the mode of play remains unchanged.

Title contenders for this year’s campaign are the newly crowned opening tourney champions SKW 2 and runners-up Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC). With that said, all is set for a thrilling season.