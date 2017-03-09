Enduro riders gear up for tough tracks

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Enduro Championship got off to a flying start on Farm Omakwara last month with more than 70 competitors. The second round of the Bank Windhoek Namibia Enduro Championship will get underway at Farm Lichtenstein on Saturday.

Enduro riders are set to face one of the toughest races of the national championship as they gear up for the not-so-friendly Lichtenstein race track. Unlike the first event at Omakwara, this weekend’s event boasts one of the most technical race courses.

Riders will be greeted by single tracks, rocky and difficult mountain passes as well as river sections, which will challenge the concentration, fitness and skills of the bikers. In particular the senior and junior motorbike riders will have to show strong endurance on the track.

Henner Rusch and Marcel Henlé (Open Class) battled for victory for more than three hours on the 150 km track, only to be separated by seconds in the end, while Marcel Henlé secured his first win of the season ahead of Rusch, who will be highly motivated to fight back on his home turf.

The National Enduro Club expects a large number of quad and motorbikes to enter in 11 classes. Junior riders, 10 years and older, will be on the track, as well as a great number of Clubman’s Class riders. The public is invited to attend the event, as this race is sure to be an interesting one, with good viewing points within walking distance from the pits.

Registration and scrutineering for all Windhoek riders takes place today (March 8) from 17h30 to 18h30, at HEMCO Paint (10 Parson Street, Southern Industrial area of Windhoek). Saturday’s racing day will start at 07h00 with documentation and technical control. The first bike is expected to get out of the starting blocks at 09h00.

To get to the venue, riders and spectators are advised to travel south from Windhoek on the Rehoboth road to Omeya. After driving through the Omeya entrance, directions will be clearly marked on the day. For entries and all other related information, the Namibian Enduro Club see www.namibianenduro.com.