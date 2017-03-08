Pfannestiel reflects on FNB Namibia climate change project

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The FNB Global United Climate Kick is entering its seventh year in Namibia, as Lutz Pfannenstiel, founder of Global United looks back at several success stories over the past years.

“We do believe that throughout the years we were able to contribute towards awareness creation amongst approximately 70 000 scholars and eight communities throughout the country.”

“Campaigns such as ‘Waste not, want not’ and ‘Let’s use our resources wisely’ left a lasting impact in Namibia and we trust these particular messages will contribute towards a more positive attitude regarding precious resources and recycling for the country,” he said.

When looking back at the various years, Pfanenestiel says every part of the country and its people, from Windhoek to the north and the coast, were very special in their own way.

“We have learned that each community grapples with its own special challenges and these have to be addressed in order to make an impact.”

Highlights include the fact that through the FNB Climate Kicks, other projects were born, such as the recycle competition for schools with the RNF and the GEE-OM Future for the Youth project, in conjunction with football club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

Examples of the GEE-OM projects include a gardening project at Dagbreek School, assistance at the Johanniters in Otavi, and in teaming up with the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust two water coolers were built at two schools while the local state hospital in Otavi also received much needed equipment.

The hippy lookalike former goalie further explains that the great support by sponsors FNB Namibia and the engagement of local football legends, led by former Brave Warriors stalwarts Lolo Goraseb and Collin Benjamin, managed to garner attention, notably in the international arena whilst Global United received great coverage for its work.

“Through the years, a great basis has been built in Namibia and we believe many activities, such as the re-invigoration of the enviro clubs at schools will lead to positive contributions in the communities that we visited.”

Pfannestiel adds that they are excited about the visit to the Omaheke Region this year. The new motto – Play Your Part – is also extremely applicable as environmental issues are not the problem of certain groups of people only, such as municipalities and government.