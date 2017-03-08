Nujoma showers Indongo with blessings… Indongo seeks to conquer Burns

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s Founding President Sam Nujoma yesterday showered the country’s double world champion Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo with blessings and wished him the best of luck in his upcoming world championship fight in Glasgow, Scotland against fellow world champion Ricky Burns.

Indongo, accompanied by his handler Nestor ‘Sunshine’ Tobias of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy, Tim Ekandjo of MTC, which is the academy’s sponsor, and the academy’s fellow stable mates, was warmly received by Nujoma during the brief courtesy call on the Office of the Founding President yesterday.

During the visit boxing promoter Tobias updated Nujoma on various activities at the academy, of which Nujoma is the patron, and also informed him about Indongo’s upcoming unified world title fight in Scotland against world champion Burns.

Indongo shot to the zenith of world boxing last December when he dethroned Russian double world champion Eduard Troyanovsky in his own backyard just 40 seconds into the first round of their unified world championship bout, leaving the Russian stone-cold with his vicious left-handed snap punch to bring the IBF/IBO world super lightweight titles home.

Now with all the jollity and glee of last year’s victory slowly settling down, Indongo will soon embark on another success-hunt mission when he heads to Scotland to unify his IBF/IBO super lightweight world titles with Ricky Burns’ WBA super lightweight world title – making it one of the biggest fights in world boxing history where three world championship belts will be on the line.

Indongo is set to face Burns at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, where the winner of that fight will walk away with all three world titles and become a unified IBF/IBO/WBA super lightweight world champion.

Sensing the magnitude of the task at hand in Indongo fighting away from home in such a big fight, Nujoma saw it fit to extend his support and wish the country’s boxing sensation all the best of lucky for his upcoming clash, saying just as with the previous fight he must go all out and make Namibia proud again.

“I would like to wish you renewed strength and equally urge you to keep doing the good job you have done so far. Just like when we were fighting for Namibia’s liberation, I always say when the enemy attacks you must also attack and make sure you emerge victorious. Work harder and continue making Namibia proud as you conquer the world,” said Nujoma, who also encouraged Tobias to continue flying the country’s flag high by producing more world champions.

In his speech Indongo wholeheartedly thanked Nujoma for always availing time from his busy schedule when they (the boxers) need guidance and advice, saying the founding president is not only the academy’s patron but also serves as a fountain of inspiration for them as boxers.