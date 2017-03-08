Boxing board sweating to pay owed boxers… bank account in minus

Hesron Kapanga and Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-With funds totally dried up and its bank account in a minus, the Namibia Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (NPBWCB) is pleading for patience with all the boxers it owes money, saying it will make a plan to pay them in due course.

NPBWCB was this week accused by Kinda Nangolo of Kinda Boxing Promotions of having failed to pay the appearance fees of his boxers for last weekend’s boxing bonanza held in the capital, where Anthony Jarman successfully defended his WBA Pan African junior middleweight title against George Mdluli of South Africa.

Speaking to Nampa, NPBWCB board member Philip Mwandingi said they had no money to pay the boxers at the moment as they are still waiting for their monthly grant from the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service.

Michael Kambungu, Valde Ndayambekwa and Dominikus Weyulu are some of the unpaid boxers who competed at the recently held Kinda Promotions boxing tourney at the Windhoek Country Club.

Mwandingi said the line ministry has not yet paid their monthly grant to NPBWCB, which had caused some of the inconveniences experienced, and in fact they haven’t received their monthly grants for the last two months.

“We are currently expecting our line ministry through the sports commission to transfer to us N$250 000 and once we receive the money we will then write a cheque to Kinda so that he can settle the boxers’ fees,” said Mwandingi, who could however not concretely establish when they will receive the money.

Nangolo claimed that he paid the money to the boxing board last year already so that his boxers’ fees could be settled right after the fight.

“You would recall that the control board on various occasions failed to sanction my fights despite the fact that I paid them the required N$101,500 in cash but I only found out that their refusal was because they knew they had squandered my money,” he said.

Nangolo added that with this money, the control board was supposed to deduct their fees as well as pay the boxers’ participation fees right after the fight.

A source at the office of the boxing board confirmed to New Era Sport that NPBWCB is indeed penniless at the moment and struggling to make ends meet.

“Look, I understand that we have not received our monthly grants from the sports commission for the last two months but the funny thing is that Kinda paid his money in late last year and that was also around the time we got a N$150,000 grant in December.

So if Kinda’s money was used for debit orders and others things, what happened to our $150,000 grant we got in December from the sports commission? Some of us here at the office got peanuts in December while board members pocketed heavy amounts, in the region of N$15 000. We seriously need the minister’s intervention at this office,” pleaded the source. -Additional reporting Nampa