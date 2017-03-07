Sport can strengthen relations in ICT sector, says Tweya… ICT Minster’s Golf Day launched

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-If strategically used and in the most optimum way, sport has the potential to build new, and strengthen existing, relations among various corporates within the ICT sector, Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Tjekero Tweya strongly believes.

Speaking during the official launch of the 2nd edition of the ICT Minister’s Golf Day in the capital yesterday, Tweya said the main aim of the Golf Day is to create a platform where various ICT corporates can freely mingle, while discussing opportunities and exchanging business ideas in a much more relaxed atmosphere as opposed to the usual boardrooms.

The ICT Minister’s Golf Day is slated for Swakopmund at the Rossmund Golf Course, and is to be played over two days from the 27-28 of next month. Just as with last year’s inaugural edition, this year’s edition is expected to attract close to 40 companies but the actual number of participants will be announced once registration closes.

Registration for the annual ICT Minister’s Golf Day officially started yesterday and will run until Friday, 14 April, and no late registration will be accepted.

“The ICT Minister’s Golf Day is the premium Sport-in-ICT brand held under the vanguard of our ministry. The Golf Day further creates a platform to expose ICT companies and all ICT consumers to the ever-increasing demands of this vibrant sector of ICT. In essence, the Golf Day strives to keep the industry connected and close to the bigger ICT Dream of our ministry. And it is through this Golf Day that the entire value chain of ICT will be kept in the loop as the ICT Dream slowly but surely comes to fruition,” said Tweya, who invited corporate Namibia, all ICT role-players and stakeholders to book a date and participate in the ICT Minister’s Golf Day.

Amongst the many potential sponsors yet to be officially announced, some of the sponsors that were announced yesterday include Namibia Wildlife Resort (NWR) and MTN Namibia, while New Era Newspaper and the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) were announced as the ministry’s official media partners for the Golf Day.