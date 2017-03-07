Opuwo villagers given free goats

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-Eleven unemployed people in the Opuwo Rural Constituency yesterday received five goats each from the constituency office in that area. Opuwo Rural Constituency Councillor Kazeongere Tjeundo said the goats were a donation from the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development aimed at eradicating poverty and hunger.

The beneficiary farmers are from Otuani, Otjitoko, Otjiu West, Ongongo, Otuzemba, Ombombo and Otjozongombe, all situated in Opuwo Rural. “We urged the farmers

to look after their goats and they all pledged to donate five goats to the constituency

office after three years, so that other community members can benefit,” Tjeundo

explained. He added that farmers would seek the assistance of veterinary services in the

Kunene Region regarding animal disease and how to breed their livestock.

In a related development there was a Constituency Development Committee (CDC) meeting at Opuwo rural last week in which 35 people from that constituency participated. “That is history in the making, because they will be the first CDC members of our constituency when we officially open our office in April,” said an elated Tjeundo.

He added that the construction of the Opuwo Rural Constituency, which is situated in Otuani some 70 kilometers from Opuwo, is underway and is expected to officially open its doors in April.