Query: I am a person living with disability and I applied for a disability grant with the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare where I was however told to wait for a period of five months before I could receive any money. Is it how things work generally in the //Karas Region, or is someone trying to pull a fast one on me?

Response: Thank you for this important query because as you may know in line with Chapter 11, Article 95 (f) of the Namibian constitution stipulates the “Promotion of the welfare of the people.” The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare would like to advise the public against generalizing issues. It is important to note that disability grants are not universal and are subject to certification by the Chief Medical Officers. Hence it’s important that if a citizen has a specific issue they must come forth with details so that we can be able to respond to their concerns in the most effective and efficient way.

• Lot Ndamanomhata, Chief Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Email Address: Lot.Ndamanomhata@mpesw.gov.na