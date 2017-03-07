Query: The Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, kindly come and visit the Windhoek Vocational Training Centre – when the school reopened on 11 January we saw the balance that was paid by Nam-Mic in October last year. The institution was supposed to deduct their tuition fees and according to one of the staff we were supposed to receive our refunds in December.

Response: The Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation would like to inform the student that Windhoek Vocational Training Centre (WVTC) has a Refund Policy in place that needs to be followed with every refund that is processed. WVTC received funds from Nam-Mic in October last year as per the SMS, but this was only for some trainees. Trainees whose funds were received by WVTC were refunded last year already. WVTC is still waiting for further fund transfers from Nam-Mic for trainees not yet refunded. Once funds are received and verified, trainees will be refunded. Nam- Mic will make the payment not later than Friday this week. We urge trainees who did not receive their refunds, or seek further clarity, to visit the WVTC’s Head of Administration or alternatively they can contact 061-211 742.

• Helena Udjombala, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, E-mail Address: Public.Relations@mheti.gov.na