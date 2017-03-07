Galz & Goals programme targets the north

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Namibia Football Association (NFA) will this month take its ever-growing Galz & Goals development programme to Zambezi and Oshana regions.

Two Football and Healthy Lifestyle festivals, expected to jointly attract more than 1,000 girls between the ages of 10-20, will mark the official launch of the NFA Galz & Goals programmes in Katima Mulilo on March 11 and in Oshakati on March 18 – with the long-term programme partner UNICEF Namibia to be present at both festivals.

The festivals will feature football tournaments for four age groups, life skills activities by SCORE Namibia, health education and services provided by the health ministry and other service providers, as well as free HIV counselling and testing for parents and other adults.

“We are very excited about taking Galz & Goals to Zambezi and Oshana and believe the programme will make an impact in the young girls’ lives as it has done in other regions. Considering that the two regions have among the highest prevalence of HIV & AIDS among women in Namibia, it is very important for us to be able to reach out to hundreds and thousands of girls with life-changing life skills and health education through a sport that the girls are very keen to play, together with our partner UNICEF which has been instrumental in the growth and success of the programme,” says Jackie Gertze, the national manager of NFA Galz & Goals.

The NFA Galz & Goals programme combines football with life skills, HIV & AIDS and health education in order to create a platform through which adolescent girls can gain skills and knowledge through active participation and learn to make healthy choices.

With the help of UNICEF the programme has so far reached 18,000 girls around Namibia and at least 4,000 girls are expected to play in the Galz & Goals U/13, U/15, U/17 and U/20 leagues this year.