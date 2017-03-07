Food bank benefits 22 000 households

Obrein Simasiku

Tsumeb-At least 22 000 households that were identified as vulnerable and destitute were registered in the Khomas Region as beneficiaries under the food bank programme.

The food bank was launched last June on a pilot basis in Khomas and will soon be rolled out to other regions with //Kharas having been chosen as the next beneficiary.

About 317 street committees were trained to enforce the outreach programme of identifying and registering most vulnerable and destitute people.

“The first quarter of 2017 we identified //Kharas as the next region to continue from Khomas. The ministry staff have been busy in the last two weeks to lay the foundation of the food bank programme in the south,” the Deputy Minister of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare Reverend Aino Kapewangolo announced last Friday at a handover of food parcels to Opawa Junior Secondary School in Tsumeb and Ombili Foundation School.

She donated bags of maize, sugar, beans and cooking oil, among others.

“The ministry will continue to respond to the fight against poverty, hunger and restoring dignity to the vulnerable and destitute people in the country. We are confident that this donation is a blessing to the learners of this school and thus enable them to work hard towards their education career and attaining excellent results,” added Kapewangolo.

She stressed that the ministry of poverty eradication will uphold its mandate of implementing programmes to alleviate poverty, hence ensuring that there are no deaths recorded due to hunger.

Receiving the donation the school principal Herime Benjamin said Opawa has initiated its own feeding programme as it does not qualify under the school feeding scheme, which only caters for primary schools.

“Knowing that our learners go hungry daily we have decided to start our own feeding programme with the little we had and with the support from the Tsumeb constituency councillor who aids us when we have a shortfall of food,” stressed Benjamin.

Councillor for Guinas Constituency Betty Kaula donated N$5 000 in her personal capacity, to be paid to the cook who has been volunteering to prepare food for learners.