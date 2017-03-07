‘Energy’ Ndaendapo goes down fighting

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibian super featherweight boxer Abraham ‘Energy’ Ndaendapo narrowly missed out on a chance to capture the WBO Inter- Continental lightweight title after he lost on points against Russia’s Roman Andreev in Moscow, Russia on Saturday.

Ndaendapo, who now boasts a record of 15 wins and four defeats, fought for the

first time outside Namibia as a professional and indeed gave Andreev a good run for his

money in his own backyard at the Balashikha Arena in Moscow, although the end result

was not as desired.

With the backing of the massive home crowd boisterously cheering on, Andreev

managed to weather the storm, as he calmly manoeuvred through the Namibian’s onslaughts to retain his WBO Intercontinental Lightweight belt. He is ranked number 10 in the WBO Lightweight division.

Upcoming Namibian boxing promotercum- trainer Imms Moses, who operates under

the banner of AC Boxing Channel, organised Ndaendapo’s fight and also accompanied the boxer to Russia, along with Ndaendapo’s trainer Albertus Tsamaseb. Moses, an internationally accredited matchmaker recognised by the WBO, said Ndaendapo gave the Russian a great fight and despite narrowly losing on points, the 33-year-old Namibian pugilist courageously went down fighting.

“He fought very well and the fight was very close. To be honest, it could have gone either way but, unfortunately, it was not to be our day. I think this fight also changed him as a boxer, because we must remember that it was his first time fighting aboard,” said Moses.

“I’m just happy I gave him the opportunity to change his life as a boxer, as such chances don’t come around easily. “Again, I have to say I was impressed with

his (Ndaendapo’s) outstanding performance and courage to push Andreev all the way to

the end,” added Moses, who concluded by thanking all Namibians living and studying

in Russia for coming out in large numbers to support and show Ndaendapo some love