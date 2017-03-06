Woman hacks husband to death over money

John Muyamba

Rundu-A 46-year-old woman was arrested late last week for allegedly hacking her husband to death with an axe at Shamayembe village.

Shamayembe village is situated in Ndiyona Constituency of Kavango East Region.

The suspect, who was traditionally married to the deceased, allegedly fled the scene after the incident and was on the run until Friday morning when she was arrested.

“We arrested her on Friday morning and charged her with murder read with domestic violence. She will appear on Monday (today) in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court,” said Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton.

It was reported to the police that a quarrel over money ensued between the couple on Thursday last week, leading to the suspect grabbing an axe and hacking her husband to death.

“As a result of the open wound he lost a lot of blood and died at the scene. They were related as husband and wife, traditionally,” Bampton said.

The deceased was identified as Thomas Shiyave Kamwanga, 52.

In other crime news, an unidentified pedestrian was bumped by a vehicle and died on the spot on Sunday last week along the gravel road at Kasote informal settlement on the western outskirts of Rundu.

“The driver of a green Toyota Passo was under the influence of intoxicating liquor when he bumped a pedestrian who was walking from the opposite direction,” Bampton confirmed.

A case of culpable homicide and drink and drive was opened against the driver. The victim was yet to be identified.