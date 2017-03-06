Omaruru former CEO back in court

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-Suspended Omaruru CEO Edward Ganaseb and Rudi Hinafina – who are accused of fraud involving N$962 000 – had their case postponed again, this time to April 28.

The pair appeared in the Swakopmund Regional Court last week and was expected to plea but their lawyer had withdrawn from the case last year resulting in the matter being postponed again for them to again obtain legal aid.

The two were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in 2014 for allegedly corruptly using their positions and supplying false documents for payment.

Hinafina, who allegedly owns a company called Re-birth Investments, submitted a claim of N$962 000 to Ganaseb.

Re-birth Investments was awarded a tender of N$6 million by the Omaruru Town Council in 2012 for the tarring of roads in the town.

Hinafina allegedly submitted the claim to Ganaseb while the council was in recess.

Ganaseb allegedly also approved the tender without getting or seeking approval from council. The claim was also not verified with a consultant that was contracted to oversee the N$6 million tender.

The two remain on N$50 000 bail.