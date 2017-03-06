/Ai-/Ais resort to undergo renovations

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has resolved to renovate its /Ai-/Ais hot springs resort, which is located 706km south of Windhoek, from mid-March to end of July 2017. This decision was taken in the light of long-standing maintenance challenges which the organisation believes stand in its way towards customer satisfaction. The resort should be fully operational at the beginning of August.

The planned renovations will entail the temporary closure of some of the rooms and buildings to ensure the safety of guests. The restaurant, family bush chalets and campsites will remain open due to demand from guests that intend to undertake the Fish River Canyon hike. /Ai-/Ais hot springs spa has always been a popular destination for adventure enthusiasts and families who simply want to break away from the busy city life.

Zelna Hengari, NWR’s managing director, says she is very excited at the prospect of renewing some of the infrastructure at /Ai-/Ais, though saddened at the impact the renovations will have on the guest experience. It is with a heavy heart that the organisation must proceed with the renovations and would thus want to apologise in advance to those guests that will still be visiting the resort during this period.

“It’s undeniable that this resort is one of our most popular resorts in southern Namibia. Our guests have continuously kept us abreast with some of the things they would like improved upon to enhance their experience at the resort. Based upon this, we will renovate the resort with the aim of exceeding their expectations. I therefore implore our guests to be patient with us during this period,” said Hengari.