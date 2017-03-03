Signed, sealed and delivered…

Emmency Nuukala

New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) – publishers of New Era, New Era Weekend and Kundana newspapers – this week signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme. The MoU pertains to training of NEPC staff in various fields in India. Indian High Commissioner to Namibia Kumar Tuhin (middle) commended NEPC as an important partner for development in Namibia, adding that the Corporation has made significant contribution towards making Namibia an informed nation. NEPC Chief Executive Officer Dr Audrin Mathe (right) praised India for the role it played in bringing about Namibia’s independence and the ties the Asian giant continued to enjoy with Namibia to date. Mathe said the MoU is reflective of relations the two countries continue to enjoy at government and institutional levels. On the left is Vinay Kumar, the Mission’s second secretary.