Rains swamp northern regions

Heavy downpours of rain in the northern regions since the early hours of Wednesday disrupted learning at several schools in both the Ohangwena and Omusati Regions with learners reporting very late while other stayed away from school as they could not navigate the perilous flood water.

At Eengwena Primary School in Okalongo Constituency in Omusati Region, classrooms had little as ten learners in each class; however, the level of water is expected to rise if it continues raining.

Teachers at the school said the school is surrounded by flood water which made access to the affected schools almost impossible for numerous primary learners.

Oshikango in Ohangwena Region received the highest rainfall of 94.6 mm while Oshakati in Oshana Region also high rainfall of 44 mm on the last day of the month.

Lessons have since been suspended for pre-grade and grade one learners until today.

However, the school is also considering suspending classes for the grade one and two learners until the water subsidises.