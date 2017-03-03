Home Front Page News New Era 03 March 2017 Front Page NewsNEW ERA VIDEO New Era 03 March 2017 March 3, 20170200 tweet New Era 03 March 2017 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Front Page NewsNew Era 24 February 2017 NationalKudos for New Era journalist NationalNew Era holds election workshopLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here − = 34,822FollowersFollow12,470FollowersFollow#TRENDINGSports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015Well-known musician arrested after suspected robbery February 13, 2017Fisheries employee in N$500,000 fraud February 24, 2017Mensah-Williams: How she came, saw and conquered February 24, 2017Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAbroken clouds enter location 16.4 ° C 16.4 ° 16.4 ° 97% 1.3kmh 64%Sat 24 °Sun 26 °Mon 23 °Tue 29 °Wed 28 °