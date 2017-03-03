Namsov Fishing Enterprises partners with NIMT

Staff Reporter

Walvis Bay-Steadfast in its resolve to invest in academic excellence, Namsov Fishing Enterprises recently invested in providing financial support for 20 second and third year students in various fields at the Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT) vocational centres around the country.

The total value of the support during the academic period of 2016/2017 amounts to N$658,000. The handover to these 20 students took place on 24 February 2017 in Arandis.

Since 1991, Namsov Fishing Enterprises through its social investment vehicle, Namsov Community Trust, has invested in education activities as a way of complementing key national development goals.

To date Namsov’s support has spanned the breadth of Namibia by way of proactive support or requests.

Since its inception Namsov has provided bursaries to the tune of N$13,5 million, general donation requests valued at N$4,8 million, educational equipment of N$1,8 million, operation support of N$275,000, prize givings and awards to the tune of N$375,000 and teachers training valued at N$226,000.

“It is a rare privilege to be a part of a team of people and an organisation that has at its heart the development of its people as an equally important agenda as profits.

“Our chairperson uttered key sentiments today but the business of talking is not what keeps us occupied. We have a critical agenda that is driven by commercial and social value and the symbiotic relationship that exists between them,” Chief Sustainability Officer and Namsov Community Trust Administrator Tuna Willem said.

He explained that the focus the company this year seeks to strengthen the impact of its activities by the continued sharpening of engagement efforts with key stakeholders and partners in education.

“We also want to hear from our young people. Your voice matters, we must hear you but we must build and act together.

“Our efforts were not built overnight and our approach is collaboration driven by leadership insights. These are the values and characteristics we seek in partnerships and leadership for change,” Willem said.

He reminded the beneficiaries that they should remember that it was not the responsibility of the Namsov bursary, NIMT or anyone else to make their life a success.

“Our role as private sector and government is to provide enabling environments such as these to assist you in realising and releasing your potential. Your contribution, is discipline, hard work and commitment to yourself to succeed in your programme,” Willem stated.

Namsov Fishing Enterprise believed that a successful Vocational Training programme targeted to young people would change the lives of young Namibians.

It would empower them with a trade and income generating capabilities and act as a powerful contributor to the positive development of the economy by creating productive and empowered citizens.